During Family Weekend, the Muhlenberg College choir had its inaugural show of the semester. Not only was it the first general performance, but it was also the first performance with new music director Néviton Barros, DMA, adjunct professor of music. Barros programmed a selection of challenging and diverse songs for the choir to sing, in a performance entitled “Everything Is Going To Be Okay,” a title that embodies Barros’ message of positivity that he talked about in his introductory speech. Through this show, Barros wanted to combat fears and anxiousness following the emotional turmoil of the past year and a half and that eventually, life will calm down.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO