Rutgers needs overtime to hold off Lehigh 73-70

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team is ready to hit the floor for the first time on Wednesday, as the Mountain Hawks travel to nearby Rutgers to face the Scarlet Knights. Opening tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on BTN+. Lehigh features a strong mix of returning players, coupled with talented freshmen, who look to get the Mountain Hawks back into Patriot League Championship contention. Leading the way is fifth-year senior Marques Wilson, who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility (due to the COVID-19 season) to return to Lehigh for another go-around.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO