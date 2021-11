What’s your preferred method for commuting? If you love getting exercise on the way in, and you don’t have too far to go, riding your bicycle can be a great way to go. Ebikes are cool, too, and are more forgiving if you’re not keen on getting super sweaty during your commute. Obviously, since we’re RideApart, we’re going to be all about the motorbikes. Still, all of these are good choices when there isn’t snow and ice on the ground, right?

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO