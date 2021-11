We've rounded up the best smart TVs available today from the likes of Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Sony, among others, after researching them for 80-plus hours. All you need to do is decide which series will be your next binge. You can feel confident in knowing that our picks offer the best picture and audio quality—and come with all the ports you could possibly need for your video game consoles and home theater system. Read on for the eight best smart TVs to buy right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO