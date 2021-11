The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. are parting ways after the receiver indicated he no longer wanted to be part of the team. Beckham was a 3-time Pro Bowler to start his career with the New York Giants. Then he started having major injury issues and was traded to the Browns ahead of the 2019 season. In 2.5 seasons with the Browns, Odell produced just 1,586 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He arguably outproduced his entire Browns tenure during his 2015 season with the Giants.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO