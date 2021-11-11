ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community invited for celebration of African American Heritage Society’s purchase of historic Natchez home

By Staff Reports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix months ago, the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County entered into an option to purchase the historic Merrill-Williams House at 264 Natchez St. in Franklin. Now, with more than $1.2 million raised toward the purchase and restoration of the home as a Center for Historic Preservation and...

