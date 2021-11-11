'Cage Fight:' Gloves come off for Carole Baskin's new docuseries

Is anyone else wanting to pump the brakes and find another route that doesn’t lead to the Tiger King sequel at this time? It really feels as though the first ‘documentary’ was enough to make it known that Joe Exotic is a jumped-up and egotistical individual that owned a number of big cats and other animals and had no business doing so. But apparently with a Tiger King 2 on the way it would appear that Joe is going to get another chance to speak and likely, so will others that have more to say. One of those that was prominent in the first series that wants nothing to do with the sequel however is Carole Baskin, one of those that ready and willing to see Joe take a huge fall from grace. She wants nothing to do with the sequel it would appear, which instantly raises suspicion among a lot of people, but might indicate to others that she doesn’t want to endure the circus that the first series became. Honestly, the first series didn’t make anyone look that great, especially since a lot of people agree that the only real losers were the animals.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO