Tampa, FL

'Cage Fight:' Gloves come off for Carole Baskin's new docuseries

By Cynthia Smoot
fox13news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - "We were told Tiger King was about the abuse of wild animals," but Tampa's own Carole Baskin -- founder of Big Cat Rescue -- says she and her husband were betrayed by the producers of Netflix’s hit series "Tiger King." Carole Baskin says they were told...

www.fox13news.com

cruisinmaine.com

Carole Baskin Tries to Stop ‘Tiger King 2’

The sequel to the most talked about show during the pandemic, Tiger King, is set to start it’s run on Nov. 17. However, if Carole Baskin has her way, we won’t be able to binge it on Netflix. Baskin is suing Netflix saying they can’t use past interviews and footage...
wdrb.com

'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over sequel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The founder of a Florida big cat sanctuary featured in the popular “Tiger King” series is suing Netflix and a production company to prevent the use of interviews and footage involving her in an upcoming sequel. Netflix counters that Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin...
Oklahoma State
Ok Magazine

Carole Baskin Declares 'No One Should Believe' Joe Exotic's Claims His Cancer Is Back: 'The Little Boy' Who 'Cried Wolf'

After Joe Exotic announced his “aggressive” cancer was back, his nemesis Carole Baskin says “no one should believe him.”. “Joe has been claiming to be on death's door ever year since I first heard of him in 2004,” the big cat enthusiast scoffed to The Sun, adding: “He's the little boy who has cried wolf so long that I don't think anyone should believe a word he says.”
WDBO

Judge denies Carole Baskin’s request to stop release of ‘Tiger King 2′ footage

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida denied the request of Carole Baskin and her husband for a restraining order against the release of a new Netflix documentary series. Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, senior judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, denied the couple’s request to stop the Nov. 17 release of “Tiger King 2,” WFLA reported.
hotnewhiphop.com

Netflix Responds To Carole Baskin's "Tiger King 2" Lawsuit

While Netflix initially announced Tiger King 2 would be out before the end of 2021 back in September, it wasn't until a month later that we got an official trailer and November 17 release date. That's when Tiger King star Carole Baskin's complaints about a second iteration of the viral...
TVOvermind

That’s Interesting: Carole Baskin is Actually Suing Netflix

Is anyone else wanting to pump the brakes and find another route that doesn’t lead to the Tiger King sequel at this time? It really feels as though the first ‘documentary’ was enough to make it known that Joe Exotic is a jumped-up and egotistical individual that owned a number of big cats and other animals and had no business doing so. But apparently with a Tiger King 2 on the way it would appear that Joe is going to get another chance to speak and likely, so will others that have more to say. One of those that was prominent in the first series that wants nothing to do with the sequel however is Carole Baskin, one of those that ready and willing to see Joe take a huge fall from grace. She wants nothing to do with the sequel it would appear, which instantly raises suspicion among a lot of people, but might indicate to others that she doesn’t want to endure the circus that the first series became. Honestly, the first series didn’t make anyone look that great, especially since a lot of people agree that the only real losers were the animals.
TheWrap

‘Tiger King 2’ First Look Asks What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband (Video)

The second season of Netflix’s hit show “Tiger King” revealed a first-look clip on Monday, which centers around the curious case of Carole Baskin’s missing husband. The preview clip features various sources talking about Don Lewis, who mysteriously disappeared in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002. Lewis’ disappearance was a big plot point of “Tiger King” Season 1, which delved into the conspiracy theory that Baskin murdered her husband. But in the new Season 2 clip, it’s suggested that Lewis may have gotten caught up with some shady characters who were out to get him.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

2020 was a weird year for television. With production shut down along with much of the United States, and people having more time than ever on their hands to watch TV, people turned to anything new. That’s where “Tiger King” kicked in becoming one of 2020’s biggest shows. “Tiger King”’s sheer popularity didn’t come without consequence, though, and part of the fallout is “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight,” a two-part series that will try and close some of the alleged gaps between “Tiger King” and the truth. You can watch with a subscription to Discovery+.
oxygen.com

'Tiger King 2' To Explore The Seedy History of Carole Baskin's Missing Husband

The enduring mystery of what happened to Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis, will once again take center stage in “Tiger King 2”—but this time documentary filmmakers will delve deeper into the “very bad” men Lewis surrounded himself with before he disappeared in 1997. Men from Lewis’ past—along with Baskin’s...
insideedition.com

Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin Face Off in Competing Shows

They’re back! Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are facing off again, but this time with competing shows. “Tiger King 2” kicks off Wednesday on Netflix, even as Joe Exotic remains behind bars serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to murder Baskin. Meanwhile, Discovery+ is airing “Carole Baskin’s Cage...
The 7 Best Moments from Carole Baskin's Reddit AMA

To the surprise of the Internet, Carole Baskin took to the social airwaves of Reddit on Monday for an AMA, or “Ask Me Anything,” that covered big cat preservation, her new discovery+ docu-series, and even addressed the disappearance of her former husband. She cleared up a few rumors and gave us an inside look at her world. Take a look at the best moments below:
wfla.com

What happened to Carole Baskin’s missing husband? Detective on Don Lewis case to answer questions Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Tiger King 2” premiered on Netflix on Thursday morning, sparking a renewed interest in the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s former husband Jack “Don” Lewis. As viewers may recall, Baskin’s second marriage was a prominent storyline in the first season of Netflix’s true-crime series, which chronicles...
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
