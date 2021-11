A lot of people probably don't know—or care—what's under the hood of their daily driver. If it gets them where they need to go and delivers decent fuel economy, who cares how much horsepower the engine has or what type of transmission it uses? Well, credit Nissan for caring because one year after the company introduced a fully redesigned Rogue, it has swapped the compact SUV's indifferent 2.5-liter four-cylinder for a punchy turbocharged three and paired it with a new continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Not only does the updated powertrain make the 2022 Nissan Rogue quicker and more powerful, but it promises better fuel economy too.

