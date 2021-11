The first of the 2021 CMA Awards winners have been announced, and there are some surprises among the expected names for country music's highest honors. The Country Music Association began revealing some of the winners early on Wednesday (Nov. 10), announcing that Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney had won Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their collaboration on "Half of My Hometown." It's Ballerini's first-ever CMA Award.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO