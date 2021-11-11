ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

Malfunctioning fire pump system cuts water pressure to hydrants in Glen

By james canfield
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN — The pressure is on for town officials to figure out why the fire pump system that supplies water pressure to hydrants around Route 5S and the Glen Canal View Business Park is not working. Highway Superintendent Dennis Mihuka reported the malfunction to the Town Board on Monday...

