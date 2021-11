BECKLEY, W.Va. — According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, a reward is being offered in a homicide investigation in which a man died in a fire last year. A news release stated that the body of the homeowner Richard Arlan Rice Jr. was found at the scene of the blaze on Dec. 14, 2020, on Brittnae Lane in Beckley. Deputies said a combined $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the investigation.

