Married at First Sight’s Zack and Michaela Turn Decision Day Into a Guessing Game

 7 days ago

Buckle your seat belts, because Married at...

Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Bao Reveals What She Couldn't 'Get Over' on Decision Day With Johnny in Exclusive Preview

Married at First Sight couple Johnny and Bao have a big choice to make about their future come Decision Day, and it hasn't exactly been the easiest path to get there. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Johnny and Bao get honest about what that milestone in their marriage would mean for them and what it would take for them to say yes to their relationship once again.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Rumors Are Spreading That Brett of 'Married at First Sight' Has a Boyfriend

Spoilers for Season 13 of Married at First Sight below!. So far, there have been 13 seasons of Married at First Sight and the drama only gets better. The reality show is really self-explanatory. Single people agree to be matched with one another by relationship experts and they only get to meet each other the day they get married. That seems like enough to deal with on its own, but things can get more complicated.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘MAFS’ Season 13 Decision Day Spoilers: Who Remained Married, Who Divorced?

It has been a drama-filled Season 13 of Married at First Sight Houston. These five couples were scientifically paired by experts and married one another literally at first sight. Now, after making it to the end of the experiment, the couples had to decide if they wanted to remain married or get divorced. Keep reading to find out everything that happened on the Decision Day episode of MAFS. Warning Spoilers Ahead.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Society
TV & Videos
Relationships
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Mimi Faust And Ty Young Reunite And More Moments From Celeb Couples

From Mimi and Ty reuniting in Aruba to Kelly Price and her beau celebrating an important anniversary, there was plenty of love to go around this week. While we love to see Bey and Jay and all of our favorite couples (aka, the usual suspects in love and marriage), there were some fresh, low-key faces showing love to one another this week that we’re excited to share in our weekly roundup of Black love and happiness. Twenties actress Jonica T. Gibbs and girlfriend Sydnee Washington got cozy and cute for the ‘gram, as did a ready to pop Sydel Curry and husband Damion Lee in a heartwarming maternity shoot. But nothing could beat the warm fuzzies we felt seeing Mimi Faust and Ty Young vacation together in Aruba for Young’s birthday, looking very much in love following their recent split.
RELATIONSHIPS
energy941.com

Blue Ivy Crashes Date Night In Tiffany’s Latest Spot

The third installment in Tiffany’s ad campaign with Jay-Z and Beyonce was released today. Tiffany’s calls the footage, exquisite bonus content. In the bonus clip Jay-Z and Beyonce reference Audrey Hepburn’s, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The couple is eating pizza and drinking champagne in the back seat until daughter Blue Ivy crashes the date.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Grinning Little Girl Turned Into!

Before this happy girl was one of the funniest females on television, she was just another kid flashing a smile for the camera in East Cleveland, Ohio. This cute kid has gained tons of acting experience with her features on popular comedy series ... but it wasn't until she scored a reoccurring role in a college-set satire that she became a familiar face to audiences all over.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
thefocus.news

What is Shaunie O'Neal and fiancé Keion Henderson's age difference?

Basketball Wives alum Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson have announced they are engaged. Henderson popped the question last week with the couple announcing the news exclusively with PEOPLE yesterday (16 November). As news of their engagement is shared online, some are curious to know reality star Shaunie O’Neal’s fiancé...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
southernillinoisnow.com

Common reveals Tiffany Haddish’s special quality: “It’s that child-like spirit that you love”

Common and Tiffany Haddish made their relationship public in August 2020, and now, 14 months later, their special bond is growing stronger. “She keeps me laughing. It’s that child-like spirit that you love,” the rapper/actor tells Essence about the Night School star. “She also possesses an authenticity that I love. I’m gonna know what’s on her mind. I’m gonna know what she’s feeling about me or somebody else or something. I like the way she communicates — that’s important to me. “
CELEBRITIES

