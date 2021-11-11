Nylander scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were without injured captain John Tavares and won for the sixth time in seven games. Campbell got his sixth career shutout.

Carter Hart finished with 30 saves for the Flyers.

Nylander made it 1-0 with 8:49 left in the second period after a deflected puck went off his right toe and under Hart’s right arm. It originally was ruled no goal by the officials due to a kicking motion but overturned after video review. Nylander fired a wrist shot from the slot on the power play that beat Hart on the blocker side and made it 2-0 at 5:09 of the third and Kase made it 3-0 with 6:27 to play.

PREDATORS 4, STARS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots, and Nashville beat Dallas.

Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2.

Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2). Braden Holtby made 18 saves.

WILD 5, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Minnesota got its fourth straight win.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Dmitry Kulikov and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 23 shots while starting for the second straight game. Minnesota has scored five goals in all four games of its current streak.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist — giving him points in his last two games — and Andrew Ladd also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 after 9 minutes. Scott Wedgewood replaced Karel Vejmelka in goal in the third period for the Coyotes (1-11-1). Vejmelka finished with 17 saves, and Wedgewood stopped all eight shots he faced.

