Burley, ID

Several Hospitalized after Cattle Truck Runs Burley Light

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County authorities say multiple people were sent to the hospital Wednesday when a cattle truck hit...

Two Adults Killed in Rollover Near Downey, Juvenile Hospitalized

DOWNEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An early Sunday rollover crash near Downey killed two people and sent another to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 2:12 a.m. on Interstate 15 for a 2015 Chevrolet pickup that rolled and ejected two men. The two, 32 and 36, both from Idaho Falls died at the scene, neither of them had a seat belt on. A juvenile passenger was taken to an area hospital. ISP said the driver had gone off the roadway and struck a guardrail before the pickup rolled.
Double Motorcycle Crash in Twin Falls Sends Three to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized Friday evening when two motorcycles crashed in Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, a 38-year-old Twin Falls man on an orange Harley Davidson was first sent to a local hospital and then later flown by air ambulance out of the area. A 47-year-old Twin Falls man on a black Harley Davidson was flown from the scene to an area hospital while a 38-year-old passenger, also from Twin Falls, on the same motorcycle was taken by ambulance. ISP said both motorcycles were headed south on Washington Street when the driver of the orange Harley tried to make a left turn and was hit by the black Harley. ISP said no one had been wearing helmets. The crash blocked the street for about two hours.
There are Four Categories of Drivers on Twin Falls Streets

Ever watched NASCAR from Watkins Glen? It's a jarring mess. Growing up near the track, it was considered hallowed ground. Then the Formula 1 style racing came to an end and there was a long racing drought at the famous venue. Then NASCAR came along and revived the tradition. But it’s clearly a different style. Cars built for ovals are a lot more cumbersome on a road course.
Beware: The Box Elder Bugs are Still Awake in Twin Falls

It happens every year in Twin Falls, yet I still act surprised when the Boxelder Bugs start showing up around the radio station, and in the radio station. I killed two of them today on my desk. I'm not the only one dealing with them: I've seen posts on social media from people asking what they are and what to do about them.
Two Juveniles Killed in Crash South of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon southwest of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the two juveniles were in a 1999 Toyota pickup on Missouri Avenue when they collided with a newer Ram 2500 pickup just before 3 p.m. south of the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Both juveniles died at the scene, the adult driver of the Ram was not injured; everyone had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked the roadway for roughly three hours.
Missing: Southeast Idaho Teen Reported Oct 29

An Idaho Falls teenager has been reported missing. The last date of contact is listed as October 29, 2021, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Have you seen Skye Duane Waters? Waters, 16, last had contact with family two weeks ago, according to the IMPC. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and stands 5'5", weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat and coat, with blue jeans and black shoes.
Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
Help Idaho Boy Scouts Collect Food For the Idaho Foodbank Nov. 13

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Boy Scouts across the Magic Valley will help collect food for the Idaho Food Bank that will go to those that may need help with food this holiday season. Boy Scouts of America and the Idaho Foodbank will team up on November 13, in the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River valleys to collect non-perishable food items from the public. Scouts will be looking for canned meats, dry or canned beans, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned milk. Drop off times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Idaho Foodbank headquarters in Meridian will also be taking donations.
