Burley, ID

Several Hospitalized after Cattle Truck Runs Burley Light

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County authorities say multiple people were sent to the hospital Wednesday when a cattle truck hit...

Two Adults Killed in Rollover Near Downey, Juvenile Hospitalized

DOWNEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An early Sunday rollover crash near Downey killed two people and sent another to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 2:12 a.m. on Interstate 15 for a 2015 Chevrolet pickup that rolled and ejected two men. The two, 32 and 36, both from Idaho Falls died at the scene, neither of them had a seat belt on. A juvenile passenger was taken to an area hospital. ISP said the driver had gone off the roadway and struck a guardrail before the pickup rolled.
South Twin Falls Traffic Light Installation Delayed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Watch for work crews and flaggers if you head south in Twin Falls as the installation of a newer traffic light is delayed. The City of Twin Falls said crews began putting in a new traffic light at the intersection of Washinton Street South and Orchard Street on Monday, but ran into problems when a piece of equipment broke. At this time the traffic signals are flashing red, meaning it is functioning as a four-way stop for all traffic. The city said flaggers will be present during the day when traffic gets busier. Work on the light installation should resume today with completion expected this evening. The city asks drivers to slow down and be cautious while driving in the area.
Double Motorcycle Crash in Twin Falls Sends Three to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized Friday evening when two motorcycles crashed in Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, a 38-year-old Twin Falls man on an orange Harley Davidson was first sent to a local hospital and then later flown by air ambulance out of the area. A 47-year-old Twin Falls man on a black Harley Davidson was flown from the scene to an area hospital while a 38-year-old passenger, also from Twin Falls, on the same motorcycle was taken by ambulance. ISP said both motorcycles were headed south on Washington Street when the driver of the orange Harley tried to make a left turn and was hit by the black Harley. ISP said no one had been wearing helmets. The crash blocked the street for about two hours.
There are Four Categories of Drivers on Twin Falls Streets

Ever watched NASCAR from Watkins Glen? It's a jarring mess. Growing up near the track, it was considered hallowed ground. Then the Formula 1 style racing came to an end and there was a long racing drought at the famous venue. Then NASCAR came along and revived the tradition. But it’s clearly a different style. Cars built for ovals are a lot more cumbersome on a road course.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Beware: The Box Elder Bugs are Still Awake in Twin Falls

It happens every year in Twin Falls, yet I still act surprised when the Boxelder Bugs start showing up around the radio station, and in the radio station. I killed two of them today on my desk. I'm not the only one dealing with them: I've seen posts on social media from people asking what they are and what to do about them.
Nearly Two Dozen Sheep Killed by Car South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman was not injured Monday when a large band of sheep ran out onto a road south of Bellevue where nearly two dozen animals were killed. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old driver of an Audi Q7 was headed south on Gannett Road at around 7:23 p.m. near Kingsbury Lane when a large group of sheep ran onto the roadway. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the sheep significantly damaging her car. Deputies found 23 sheep belonging to the Flat Top Sheep Company were killed in the collision, their value was not known.
Missing: Southeast Idaho Teen Reported Oct 29

An Idaho Falls teenager has been reported missing. The last date of contact is listed as October 29, 2021, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Have you seen Skye Duane Waters? Waters, 16, last had contact with family two weeks ago, according to the IMPC. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and stands 5'5", weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat and coat, with blue jeans and black shoes.
Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
Confusion, Fear and Trains: Driving In Twin Falls Is Dangerous

Driving is one of those things that people either hate it or love it. There doesn't seem to be much in between. I fall on the line of hating it. I don't like being in the car and in my mind, nobody knows how to drive but me. Each state, city, and town has its problems with driving. In some towns, everyone is known for flying down the road, while major cities are known for sitting in traffic for hours. Being a smaller town and in a state I had never been to, I was curious how traffic would be in Twin Falls.
Unleaded Regular Reaches $4.20 a Gallon in Southern Idaho

A woman sent me a picture this morning from Eden. Unleaded regular clocked in at 4.19.9 a gallon. Since we don’t carry penny splitters in our trunks, this is essentially 4.20 a gallon. Diesel is routinely over 4.00 dollars a gallon. I saw the diesel price in Jerome and a member of my audience says he’s got the same in Pocatello.
Help Idaho Boy Scouts Collect Food For the Idaho Foodbank Nov. 13

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Boy Scouts across the Magic Valley will help collect food for the Idaho Food Bank that will go to those that may need help with food this holiday season. Boy Scouts of America and the Idaho Foodbank will team up on November 13, in the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River valleys to collect non-perishable food items from the public. Scouts will be looking for canned meats, dry or canned beans, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned milk. Drop off times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Idaho Foodbank headquarters in Meridian will also be taking donations.
Cattle Truck Crash Blocks Interstate On-ramp Near Burley

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A cattle truck blocked the on-ramp to Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon near Burley. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 3:15 p.m. to the Kasota exit for a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a cattle trailer that crashed. The 25-year-old man from Williston, North Dakota had been headed west on Idaho Highway 25 when he missed the sharp curve just before the interstate on-ramp and crashed, blocking the roadway. The driver had been wearing a seat belt. The on-ramp was blocked for more than five hours. The West End Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department also assisted with the crash. ISP didn't indicate if there had been any livestock in the trailer.
Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
Idaho Fish and Game: Cougars Seen in Twin Falls, Kimberly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Twin Falls and Kimberly have been reporting more sightings of mountain lions in their neighborhoods. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports of the cougars roaming residential neighborhoods in the two towns and that the big cats have killed livestock east of Twin Falls. People living in Kimberly told Idaho Fish and Game that cougars have been caught on security cameras around homes and neighborhoods.
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

