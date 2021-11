World War I ended 103 years ago this Thursday. It was known as the Great War, and it ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, just over a century ago. Known then as Armistice Day, it has become what today we commemorate as Veterans Day, to honor not only those who died but those who still live. We do well to remember those veterans who served, who were wounded and who died for their country in the 103 years that have since elapsed.

