ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

World past tipping point of renewable energy transformation, says Tesla’s Denholm

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) – The world has passed the tipping point of a renewable energy transformation and must accelerate the adoption of technology needed for...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Rivian has $0 in revenue and is now the third most valuable carmaker on the planet

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, a 12-year-old startup with no revenue, is now the third most valuable carmaker in the world. The electric vehicle maker has been public for all of one week, but its share price has more than doubled in that time, valuing Rivian at more than $140 billion — just ahead of Volkswagen ($139 billion), and in third place behind Toyota ($306 billion) and Tesla ($1 trillion).
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn Denholm
101 WIXX

BlackRock sees coal, oil power projects facing investment challenges

ABU DHABI (Reuters) – Coal and oil-fired power generation projects will find it difficult to secure investments, BlackRock Inc. Managing Director Eduard Ruijs said on Wednesday. Natural gas-fired power plant projects could find investments, he told an energy conference in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli;...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Italian firm eyes rapid growth in China's renewable energy sector

ROME, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's renewable energy sector is the largest, and one of the fastest-growing in the world, and Italy's Delta OHM will be helping to boost its efficiency after attending the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. Delta OHM is based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Transformation#Tipping Point#Reuters#Apec
CleanTechnica

Tesla’s Robyn Denholm At APEC CEO Summit: “Every nation has a critical role to play”

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit recently brought together both global leaders of the world’s largest economies and business leaders. It was held virtually and over 1,000 delegates were welcomed from around the world. The themes of the summit included the state of the world, the future of energy, opportunities for clean technology and the energy transition, as well as this question: How can we achieve sustainable growth, deal with climate change, and assure our food sustainability and provenance?
BUSINESS
mitechnews.com

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy is energy from sources that are naturally replenishing but flow-limited; renewable resources are virtually inexhaustible in duration but limited in the amount of energy that is available per unit of time. Renewable energy is useful energy that is collected from renewable resources, which are naturally replenished on a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Myths and truths around South Africa's recent renewable energy auction

South Africa's department of mineral resources and energy recently announced its choice of companies to build and operate a new "batch" of renewable energy projects. This is part of a programme in which the government invites private companies to compete for contracts to produce electricity and sell it to the national utility, Eskom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
moneyweek.com

Is investors’ enthusiasm for renewable energy justified?

Renewable energy funds raised around £2.3bn of new equity the first nine months of 2021, according to Numis, in over 20% of the total for all investment trusts. This represented an acceleration in terms of money raised in both absolute and relative terms from the 2014-2020 average. But was it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin shoots past Tesla and Facebook to become world's sixth-largest asset

As the overall crypto market capitalization exceeds $3 trillion, Bitcoin has surpassed Tesla and Facebook. Rumors of a Bitcoin spot ETF approval this week persist; analysts debate impact on BTC price. A millionaire who sold a crypto hedge fund for $35 million predicts that Ethereum could flip Bitcoin in the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy