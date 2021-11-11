ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OFFICIAL: Xavi’s coaching staff is announced

Cover picture for the articleFC Barcelona has officially unveiled new manager Xavi Hernández’s backroom staff. The former club captain and Al-Sadd coach will bring fresh faces...

Xavi is reportedly on the brink of joining FC Barcelona, the team he once captained, as manager. Besides his legendary playing career, Xavi’s other credential is his experience as a coach in Qatar. Fans of European football probably don’t watch Al-Sadd much, so let’s explore what his time coaching them...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is in negotiations with Qatari club Al-Sadd for the release of Xavi Hernandez so the former midfield great can return to Camp Nou as coach. “The two clubs are in conversations and we don’t know how it will end," Xavi told Catalan public television station TV3 on Wednesday. “It is very exciting. I don’t know what will happen.”
The news we have all been waiting for has finally happened with Al Sadd confirming on Friday morning that Barcelona have paid Xavi’s release clause. The club legend will now head home and take charge of the Catalan giants following Ronald Koeman’s departure last month. The appointment of the former...
Ryan Mason has joined Antonio Conte’s coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur.Mason spent six weeks in interim charge last season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and won four of his seven Premier League games in charge, securing Europa Conference League qualification on the final day of the campaign.The former Spurs midfielder returned to his previous role as head of development at the club’s academy when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed, but now returns to the first-team environment as a coach.It is another big step in the 30-year-old’s journey as a coach, which began following his premature retirement in 2018 following...
Barcelona (AFP) – Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, adding that the legendary midfielder was expected back in the city this weekend to take up his new role. The Spaniard left Camp Nou to play for Al Sadd in 2015, after making 767 appearances for...
It is now official. Xavi has returned home to Barcelona as first team coach and will be unveiled this coming Monday at Camp Nou. The former Spain international and Blaugrana legend has signed a contract covering the remainder of this season and the following two campaigns after leaving Qatari outfit Al Sadd. Barca sent a delegation to Qatar to negotiate for their youth academy graduate who has spent the past few years honing his coaching skills.
New Barcelona coach Xavi has quickly shaken up the club's fitness staff. AS says physio Juanjo Brau and fitness coach Albert Roca are leaving the club and will be replaced by Iván Torres and Carlos Noqueira. The latter is close to Xavi, as he also was part of the technical staff at Al-Sadd.
On the team’s 3rd anniversary as a franchise, the Hangzhou Spark announced the entirety of their coaching staff going into the Overwatch 2 era of the Overwatch League. The news broke late Monday evening following a series of tweets from the organization’s social media accounts. This comes off the announcement that both Team Manager Saisai “DoubleSai” Huang and Chen “OnlyWish” Lizhen were leaving the team earlier in the week.
Graeme Jones is to stay at Newcastle as part of new boss Eddie Howe’s coaching staff. Assistant head coach Jones took charge of the Magpies following the departure of Steve Bruce in October and was also part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff during England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer. First-team...
Gareth Southgate admits England could go into next winter’s World Cup cold with a pre-tournament friendly unlikely given the tight time frame.The Premier League announced last week it will pause the season after the weekend of November 12-13 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar kicking off just over a week later.The final takes place on December 18, with the Carabao Cup fourth round scheduled days later and the Premier League campaign restarting on Boxing Day.Qualification: secured ✅The #ThreeLions are heading to next year's @FIFAWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/x6cgOojZph— England (@England) November 15, 2021Whereas most pre-tournament camps would allow time for two or...
Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany had an update on the club’s January transfer window plans and admitted that as things stand no new players will be arriving. The Catalans have already been linked with a host of players but Alemany reckons there will be no incomings unless players leave the club first.
FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution won’t play again for another two weeks. So for now, they’ll have to settle for some MLS news. And that news is good news for four members of the Revolution. The club has five finalists for 2021 MLS Year-End Awards, the league announced on Monday. Headlining the group is midfielder Carles Gil, who has been named a finalist for Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player and MLS Comeback Player of the Year. Gil has already been named Revolution Team MVP for the second time in three seasons after finishing 2021 with an MLS-best 18 assists. He also...
West Ham have requested full written reasons from UEFA after being banned from selling tickets for their next away match in Europe due to crowd trouble during their Europa League trip to Genk.The Premier League club have also been fined 34,500 euros (£29,260) following the 2-2 draw in Belgium on November 4.In a statement on the club website, West Ham said: “We are surprised to receive these sanctions and disappointed for the fans who have behaved impeccably and supported the team throughout and will now be unable to travel to the next away Europa League fixture.“The club has requested the...
England brought back optimism and positivity around the international team at the 2018 World Cup and have built on that with even more relative success at Euro 2020, reaching the final only to lose in agonising fashion to Italy.The delay to the latter tournament, however, means there are just 18 months between that competition and the next World Cup in 2022 - which will come around fast given it will interrupt the domestic campaigns that year.Gareth Southgate’s squad isn’t likely to change a whole lot between now and then, though there is of course time for those who haven’t...
Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holders Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals Wednesday, but Lyon missed a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich. It was a very difficult match, we fought a lot and had a lot of chances, right up until the last second, but we weren't able to take them," Lyon captain and goalkeeper Christiane Endler told DAZN. "It's our first defeat of the season at the end of a very hard week with three big games, but that's not an excuse because Bayern have had the same schedule as us."
When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
Aaron Ramsdale believes the fact three Arsenal players started England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino is proof of the upturn in fortunes at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners goalkeeper was handed his England debut on a record-breaking night in San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.Harry Kane scored four goals in 15 first-half minutes with Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and a Filippo Fabbri own goal adding to the impressive tally.There was also a first England goal for Emile Smith Rowe his recent fine form at Arsenal rewarded with a...
