'Count me in, I love it!': U.S. Rep Ocasio-Cortez raves over Scottish soda Irn-Bru

 6 days ago

Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a thumbs-up to the cherished caffeinated Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru personally delivered to her by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

"I like it! Will bring some cans home to NY (New York) for sure!," the U.S. congresswoman wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, alongside a video of her trying the bright orange fizzy soda.

Ocasio-Cortez said earlier on the social media platform that she was trying to get her hands on the drink, in response to a question on whether she had tried any Irn-Bru during her visit to Glasgow for the climate summit.

"Where do I find it?? Do y'all have bodegas here??" she added jokingly.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reacts after drinking a can of Irn-Bru provided by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (not pictured) in this still frame obtained from November 10, 2021 handout video in Glasgow, Scotland. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ/Handout via REUTERS

Sturgeon then joined in the fun by posting on Twitter a picture of herself handing Ocasio-Cortez a can of Irn-Bru.

Irn-Bru has 32 flavouring agents, its maker A.G. Barr PLC (BAG.L) says on its website, and even has its own orange and blue tartan.

The tartan is a symbol of Scotland and its historical roots, with the country's various clans each having a separate pattern.

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez says the drink reminds her of Kola Champagne, another soda popular in Latin America.

"I was so shocked at having something in Glasgow that tasted like HOME," she wrote on the Instagram post. "Count me in, I love it!"

The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives verdict on first taste of Scotland’s Irn-Bru

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [AOC] celebrated tasting one of the cornerstones of Scottish culture — Irn-Bru. “I finally got a hold of some Irn-Bru,” AOC said sharing a video of her drinking the bright orange beverage. After taking a sip, she says: “This tastes like the Latino soda, Kola Champagne. This...
The Independent

Cop26: Sturgeon and Ocasio-Cortez bond over Irn-Bru: ‘Pleased to report AOC now has her own supply’

Nicola Sturgeon delighted Cop26 spectators today after tweeting an image of herself alongside US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – with the pair bonding over an unlikely object. It seems the representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, who is commonly referred to by just her initials, has taken a liking to the popular Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru while in Glasgow for the UN climate summit.Posting on social media this morning – having arrived in Scotland on Tuesday – AOC said she had “finally got hold” of the orange fizzy drink, before filming her reaction to tasting it for the first...
BBC

Irn Bru hunting and celebrity spotting at COP26

Forget Tinseltown, Manhattan or London's Primrose Hill, over the last two weeks Glasgow has been the place to spot some of the world's most famous celebrities. From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the hunt for Irn Bru, Barack Obama's trip to the student union or Leonardo DiCaprio dining out on the town - COP26 has brought some of the world's biggest names to Scotland.
Washingtonian.com

What the Heck Is Irn-Bru?

There was a collective scream from Scottish expats on Wednesday when US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she’d acquired one of the country’s most famous beverages while in Glasgow:. What is Irn-Bru, you ask? As an American married to a Scot for 20-plus years, I can only attempt to describe...
The Independent

Scotland rejoices as AOC tries Irn-Bru: ‘I love it, love it’

Upon her arrival in Glasgow for the denouement of the Cop26 climate change conference, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took it upon herself to touch upon one of the cornerstones of Scottish culture.“I finally got a hold of some Irn-Bru,” she tweeted, celebrating the livid orange drink that serves as one of the country’s national consumables. “This tastes like the Latino soad, Kola Champagne,” she said in an Instagram video she posted of herself drinking the beverage.“This tastes just like a Puerto Rican soda,” she continues, smiling.“This is Kola Champagne. Oh my god. I love it, love it.” ...
investing.com

U.S. is back with a new approach to climate policy, says lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez

GLASGOW (Reuters) -The United States has returned to international climate negotiations with a "more just" approach to addressing global warming than it had the last time it was at the table, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday. The congresswoman from New York arrived at the COP26 summit in Glasgow...
foxlexington.com

Rep. Gosar posts anime video showing him striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez

The 90-second video, with special anime-like effects and music, opens to scenes of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border with text captioned drugs, crime, poverty, money, gangs, violence, and trafficking. The video also mashes together footage of former President Donald Trump and videos of immigration officials and migrants at the border.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
Daily Beast

Mary Trump: If Donald Runs Again, This Will Be the Reason

Mary Trump knows her uncle, Donald Trump, better than she wants to—but that means she has some insight into why he is the way he is. “I grew up in a family where kindness was considered weakness and cruelty was considered a legitimate strategy to get what you wanted” Mary recalls in this episode of The New Abnormal, where she talks with Molly Jong-Fast about why “there’s still hope” for Biden despite his plummeting poll numbers, and about what her uncle is brewing.
