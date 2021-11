To get a helicopter in GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition, you have to find one and get in it. You can even store them inside the larger garages at some Safe Houses, but parking them is not easy, and they do tend to get damaged on the way in and out. Anyway, if you want to fly a helicopter over the streets and rooftops of Vice City, check the locations below. Note that some of these helicopters are only unlocked after certain conditions are met. And even after they’re unlocked, they don’t appear at these locations 100% of the time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO