Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, a remastered collection of Rockstar's three genre-defining crime classics has been released with a fresh lick of Unreal engine paint and overhauled controls, but also bringing along with it some notable content cuts at least in terms of its downsized soundtrack listings and slightly smaller selection of cheats. How impactful are any of these changes to the three experiences? Well, we don't really know yet, since we only got our hands on the collection of games when you did – after it went live on the PSN store earlier today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO