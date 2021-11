Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is here and many players are taking the opportunity to experience GTA San Andreas, one of the best titles in the GTA franchise, for the first time. The GTA Trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas all together in one package with remastered visuals and lighting. In San Andreas, players can raise a wide number of stats that not only affect their attributes, such as stamina and the amount of damage taken, but also their appearance. With that said, here’s how to gain and lose muscle in GTA San Andreas.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO