World past tipping point of renewable energy transformation, says Tesla’s Denholm

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit recently brought together both global leaders of the world’s largest economies and business leaders. It was held virtually and over 1,000 delegates were welcomed from around the world. The themes of the summit included the state of the world, the future of energy, opportunities for clean technology and the energy transition, as well as this question: How can we achieve sustainable growth, deal with climate change, and assure our food sustainability and provenance?

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO