Earlier this year EA showed off a small peek at the Battlefield Portal. Today, ahead of the release of Battlefield 2042 we got to see a more comprehensive look at the new game portal which will serve as the gateway to all things Battlefield. As revealed today in the trailer below, the Battlefield Portal is going to allow players to relive previous Battlefield experiences in the modern day. Taking from esteemed games in the Battlefield franchise like: Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company, and Battlefield 3.

