Coachella, CA

Nearly 900 wreaths placed at Coachella Valley Cemetery ahead of Veterans Day

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 7 days ago
Volunteers gathered at the Coachella Valley Cemetery in Coachella to place wreaths ahead of Veterans Day.

Volunteers spent hours making about 900 wreaths and then placing them on the tombstones of veterans.

Susy Del Toro, one of the volunteers, told News Channel 3 that she's been doing this for the past 9 years. She buys all the material out of her own pocket.

"My late husband was a veteran. I have a son that's a veteran and this is just one of the projects I have to let veterans know they are not forgotten by me or my foundation," Del Toro said.

Volunteers place wreaths at the tombstones three times a year, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas.

