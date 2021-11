Highlights: Rushed 26 times for 259 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Lakeview Academy. Coach Jonathan Beverly’s take: “Dre played as well as you could ask any tailback to play last Friday. He ran hard and ran smart. He’s done well all season and he capped the year off with a career night. We felt like he was going to have a big night because of the way he practiced all week. He practiced with great effort and great focus all week and it paid off. His 1,000 yards rushing in a season is a great accomplishment and Dre has played a pivotal role in helping move our program forward.”

