Japanese bento boxes: what they have taught me

Maybe you’ve seen them in a Studio Ghibli movie, or maybe you’ve seen them in a TikTok tutorial. What is there to learn from bento boxes that are suddenly popping up in Western culture?. To put it simply, they’re Tupperware-like containers Japanese people use to pack lunches such as...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
Like many of you stuck at home with lots of time in the kitchen last year, I got pretty good at homemade pizza. But that doesn't mean there isn't always room for improvement! On a recent trip to Italy, I had the rare privilege of taking a pizza-making class at a premier culinary school in Naples called Accademia Enogastronomica Medeaterranea. The experience was eye opening, in part because some of the techniques I had been using at home were underscored as the best way to do it, but also because I picked up some simple tips and tricks that allowed me to come home an even better pizzaiolo!
We have arrived at the point in the semester where the days seem longer even though they are actually shorter. The cold, grey skies and familiar sidewalks are beginning to feel mundane. These early indicators of winter make me do things like spend way too much time and money in cafes.
I can’t drink coffee. That in itself is a major character flaw, but I haven’t been able to drink it since I found out I was allergic in sixth grade. For some reason, coffee messes with me. I get severe migraines and hives and I can’t see in front of me after one sip, so coffee and I do not have the greatest relationship.
Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
You hear it all the time: My grandmother had a glass of red wine every day and lived to be 102! Here's something you'll never hear: Grandma drinks a whole bottle of wine every day and will turn 100 next May. While some studies suggest that alcohol, especially red wine,...
There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
How often do you tear open a bag or box of supermarket cookies? If you're anything like the average American, you'll consume between four and seven packages of ready-to-eat cookies per year (via Statista). Since Nabisco's Oreo cookies are consistently the United States' best-selling brand (via The Spokesman-Review), chances are you've wolfed down your fair share of these crispy, intensely chocolaty, creme-stuffed sandwich cookies.
When you don't have the time to cook up dinner, nothing comes to the rescue quite like a frozen meal. Whether you need a whole entrée that you can heat up after a long day of work or a simple meal shortcut that you can combine with a larger table spread, it's convenient to have a few frozen foods on hand. Unfortunately, these products range in quality, and knowing which items to lean towards or stay away from can make or break your meal plans.
Editor’s note: Thanksgiving traces its origins to an uneasy, temporary alliance between 17th-century English settlers and members of the Wampanoag Confederacy. This year, Eater is choosing to acknowledge that history in our coverage of the holiday. For almost as long as I can remember, I’ve hosted Thanksgiving with my good...
On March 29, after six days being stuck in the Suez Canal and blocking all other ships from sailing through the vital passage, the Ever Given was unmoored. Excavation crews had worked around the clock to dig the enormous container ship out, and thanks to their work it was able to sail on. On July 7, the Ever Given left Egyptian waters—seaworthy but damaged. This Thursday, the ship is expected to leave a Chinese port where the damage it sustained in the Suez Canal has been repaired. And the mighty vessel’s fate has crucial lessons for everyone who depends on shipping. That’s every single one of us.
Call it beginner’s luck, but the first places I ever visited wineries were in Italy’s Piedmont region and the Napa Valley. I was, on both trips, a twentysomething travel writer whose bank account laughed at the prospect of buying premium bottles from either place, but that’s not the point. The...
When I stand in front of the mirror, or lay on my bed, warm light spilling in, I am covered in marks and scars, scattered spots and dimples – even the odd wrinkle and crinkle. I used to be careful to ‘dress for my size’ in black or baggy clothes, to cover my rolls in the ‘right’ ways, the ways society tells us bigger bodies are supposed to. We are supposed to create as little commotion with our bellies and thighs as possible.
When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
From quality chicken fingers at Raising Cane’s to mouthwatering lobster rolls at the newly opened Wicked Maine Lobster and sweet treats at Kokoro Cafe, there is something for everyone to enjoy!. Guests who spend at least $20 in combined (same-day) receipts at the Pāʻina Lānai Food Court or Waikīkī Food...
Filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted creamServes: 4Ingredients:Plain flour, for dusting8 sheets of filo pastry80g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing80g caster sugar75g flaked almonds, toasted4 tbsp clotted cream4 ripe figs, stems trimmed and crossed to press open2 tbsp honeyTo serve:200g clotted creamMethod:1. Preheat the oven to 170C (150C fan)/325F/gas 3 and grease four 10 centimetre tart tins, one and a half centimetres deep.2. On a lightly floured surface, cut out 12×12 centimetre squares from the filo pastry. From the remaining pastry, cut out eight discs, using a five centimetre round cutter.3. Brush one filo disc with melted butter...
