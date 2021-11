At least four cities and towns in Utah appear to have elected their first women mayors this week: West Valley City, Park City, Parowan and North Logan. “It just represents an embracing of the future,” said Lyndsay Peterson, North Logan’s apparent mayor-elect. This years’ election results are part of a larger trend of more women running for office, according to Susan Madsen, the director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project. Madsen said it’s a snowball effect and she expects it to lead to even more women in office in the future. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

