One of the biggest days in the life of a student athlete is National Signing Day. Signing Day marks the beginning of the signing period where student athletes pursuing collegiate athletics formally commit to their school by signing their National Letter of Intent. This document solidifies any athletic scholarships being awarded to the athlete along with the general agreement to be a part of the respective school and team. The contract, although not affiliated with the NCAA or mandatory at all colleges, serves the function of protecting athletes as well as schools from either side having a change of heart.

