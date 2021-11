Has it been perfect? No. But the start to the Derek King era of Blackhawks hockey has no blemishes on the record so far. After topping the Predators in overtime on Sunday, the Blackhawks made it two wins in-a-row, better known as a winning streak, after getting past the Penguins in the shootout last night. Maybe all the Blackhawks needed to do to get out of their 1-9-2 hole to begin the season was to stop thinking so much, and just play the game as they know it. King’s message has been to loosen up and play relaxed, it has translated to five good periods of hockey out of six and two wins. It’s progress.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO