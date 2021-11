Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is off to a flying start to the 2021-22 campaign. In twelve games, McDavid has 24 points (9 G, 15 A). During McDavid's time in in the NHL, one thing has eluded him, that being the Stanley Cup. The Oilers have made the playoffs three times in McDavid's career, with the deepest they've gone being the second round in 2017. As he's in the midst of his seventh year in the league, something will need to change for the Oilers to make a run to the Stanley Cup.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO