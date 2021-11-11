ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

All ages honor our veterans

Rappahannock News
 7 days ago

Rappahannock News

Letter — Grove: Thanks for the ‘vote of confidence in me’

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I thank the voters of the Stonewall-Hawthorne District for their vote of confidence in me, our schools, and a common sense approach to school governance. I know my fellow Board members join me in continuing to work for an A+ experience for each of the students in Rappahannock.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Rappahannock News

The Rapp for Nov. 11

Vaccines now available to children ages 5-11; another Rapp resident dies due to COVID-19 The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 is now available in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD), following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Vaccination...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Rappahannock News

Letter: A Salute to Dick Raines

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Great business leaders possess a broad array of skills that foster growth and attract top talent. They also possess the intangibles: they’re exceptional mentors, coaches, and motivators. They recognize the growth potential that people often can’t see in themselves. They are the optimists that constantly look to the horizon and set out a clear vision that can act as a company’s North Star.
WASHINGTON, VA
Rappahannock News

Washington column for Nov. 11

Celebrating Betty Buntin’s remarkable 105th birthday. Last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, friends and neighbors joined Mrs. Betty Buntin to celebrate her remarkable life and her 105th birthday. Tea and lunch were enjoyed in Trinity’s parish hall, during which Mrs. Buntin reminisced about having met and married her Southern Gentleman, the renowned Sheriff Buntin, in 1941 at Martha’s Vineyard. After World War 11, her husband was posted to Rappahannock County, and the young couple rented a room from the Moffett’s, then they lived in a house on Piedmont Avenue, until they moved into the present home on Main Street. For many years, Mrs. Buntin was the Director of Social Services for the county.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Rappahannock News

Announcing the 2021 Rappahannock Senior Angels

The Senior Angel program is in full swing in Rappahannock County, Rappahannock Senior Center Administrator Darcy Canton reports. It is a wonderful opportunity for the community to show their love and support to the precious seniors of our county. This is a joint project of the Department of Social Services, the Rapp Food Pantry, Rapp at Home and the Rapp Senior Center.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Rappahannock News

Meetings and Notices for Nov. 18

The Board of Zoning Appeals meeting that had been rescheduled to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse has now been cancelled. County Buildings Committee meeting will be held at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, Nov. 18) at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
