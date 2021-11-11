ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov. 10 Novak Weather: Temps dip, snow falls; tracking weekend clipper

Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0zNW_0ct9sFkF00

All right all, here is your Wednesday weather briefing that focuses on:

- A wet next 12 hours with the potential for significant RAIN & even a T'Storm.

- The likelihood of numerous rain/snow showers late THUR thru FRI.

- A greater potential for accumulating SNOW Saturday pm into early Sunday am.

Minneapolis, MN
