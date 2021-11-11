The Aion LX Plus may soon be announced as the first electric SUV with 600+ miles range

Kia's all-electric EV6 is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. in early 2022. Kia is far from the first mainstream brand to the EV party, of course, but after our drive of the rear-drive, single-motor GT-Line model, we can confirm the stylish crossover SUV will be worth the wait. Kia's first ever bespoke EV, the first of 11 all-new electric vehicles to be launched by the Korean brand by 2026, is going to have the engineers at Ford and Volkswagen who created the Mustang Mach-E and the ID4 glancing nervously over their shoulders.

