The Aion LX Plus may soon be announced as the first electric SUV with 600+ miles range

Love to skateboard? Then you need the Onewheel Pint X self-balancing electric board. It’s powerful—reaching up to 18 mph and offering a maximum 18-mile range on a single charge—but it also comes in a mini form. This makes it perfect for taking to a coffee shop, meeting friends, and even storing under your desk. In fact, its maghandle provides a grab-and-go design that’s great for people on the go. Moreover, this self-balancing electric board makes ventures more exciting with Simplestop dismount technology to make it easy to ride quickly with confidence. Furthermore, it includes Lightbar integrated into the front footpad for sense pad indication, battery monitoring, and real-time ride alerts. Finally, the integrated LED lighting switches direction as you do to enhance your visibility at night.
