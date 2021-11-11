ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Aion LX Plus may soon be announced as the first electric SUV with 600+ miles range

By Daniel Zlatev,
notebookcheck.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first fully-electric SUV to be announced with a 1000km, or about 626 miles range on a charge, could end up being another EV slated for the Chinese market, GAC's Aion LX Plus. Tested with a 144.4 kWh pack, it reportedly managed to cover 904km before the battery died during the...

www.notebookcheck.net

