Britton and Decker Culek wrestled in Colorado Springs on Nov. 5 and 6. They competed in the King of the Mountain dual tournament on Victory Training Center club team of their uncle Kyle Schnell, a Kimball graduate and former Kimball wrestler. Britton went 4 and 6 and Decker went 1 and 6 against some tough competition. Their cousin Emma Schnell also wrestled in the duals, going 1 and 6. They also wrestled in the King of the Mountain tournament. Decker wrestled tough and came out with fourth place. Britton wrestled a tough tournament and took home first place. Emma placed second in the King of the Mountain tournament and secondnd in the beginners tournament.

7 DAYS AGO