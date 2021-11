There’s no denying that we live in a highly transactional society: We offer money in exchange for a product or service. In most cases, making a purchase—no matter how big—is, in fact, that simple. Like any rule, however, there are exceptions. One such exception is a new exhibition featuring the work of Hunter Biden dubbed “The Journey Home” in Lower Manhattan’s Georges Bergès Gallery on West Broadway. But prospective buyers for this show can’t exactly just wander the gallery’s two floors, admiring the colorful art of the sitting President’s second son: They first need to be vetted by none other than Bergès himself.

