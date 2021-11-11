ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

From Kabul to Kansas: An Afghan family escapes with help from an Army veteran

By Bianca Beltrán
KMBC.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASEHOR, Kan. — As American troops pulled out of Afghanistan, Army veteran Joseph Lendo became a lifeline for Said Hassani and his family. "He basically said 'Sir, the things are going downhill quick. I've got to get out of here, or I'm gonna die." Said worked with Joseph as...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Basehor, KS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
New York Post

Baby handed to US troops over Kabul airport fence is missing: report

A 2-month-old baby boy handed to US troops over a fence at Kabul’s airport amid President Biden’s chaotic evacuation in August is missing, according to a report. The US government acknowledged it’s trying to solve the disappearance of infant Sohail Ahmadi — with the State Department telling Reuters it’s working “to explore every avenue to locate the child.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Kabul#American#Taliban#Marine
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon admits Biden admin left troops’ families behind in Afghanistan: Report

The Pentagon admitted last week that President Joe Biden has yet to retrieve dozens of immediate family members of U.S. troops and Defense Department civilian employees that the administration abandoned in Afghanistan during the disastrous withdrawal and evacuation from Kabul in late August. According to a November 4 memo issued...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Army
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Army vet sneaking back into Afghanistan, rescued 30+ civilians so far

A U.S. Army veteran and Afghan native has been secretly working inside Afghanistan once again to help escort vulnerable civilians wanted by the Taliban to safety across the border to Pakistan, Fox News reported Friday. The veteran, who spoke with Fox News on condition of anonymity, described his efforts in...
MILITARY
CBS News

Afghan orphans adjust to new life in the U.S. after their mother was killed in Kabul airport attack

The Ramazani siblings appear completely at ease living with extended family in Texas, a world away from the pain and trauma they left behind in Afghanistan. Their mother was killed in the attack at the Kabul airport on August 26 as they tried to flee the country. The children, Hajar, Nastran, Kausar and Ibadullah, managed to make it on a plane to the United States and were reunited with family in Houston in early September.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy