The Cleveland Browns made a handful of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 9. Cleveland placed All-Pro left tackle Jack Conklin on injured reserve with an elbow injury. He dislocated his elbow in Week 8 against the Steelers. He is expected to return this season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Conklin has played in six games this season, and has a 78.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, the digital scouting service.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO