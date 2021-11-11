ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards OFF UFC 269

By MMASucka
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorge Masvidal is out of his scheduled grudge match with Brit, Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on December 11th. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal shares his top three picks for UFC 268

Jorge Masvidal has shared his top three picks for tonight’s UFC 268 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2. Usman (19-1 MMA) and Covington (16-2 MMA) originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious by way of a thrilling fifth round TKO.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Leon Edwards
prommanow.com

Masvidal drops out of Edwards fight so will we finally see Covington face off?

Perennial welterweight top contender and pretend villain Colby Covington dislikes Jorge Masvidal. The pair were once friends and teammates and, given the history they have, a fight between the two sells itself. For various reasons the fight has yet to materialize but with Masvidal’s withdrawal from his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards will we finally get a Covington vs Masvidal dream fight?
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Colby Covington calls for bout with former teammate Jorge Masvidal next, Masvidal responds

Colby Covington, in his second attempt to wrest undisputed UFC gold from Kamaru Usman on Saturday night, lost a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268. Immediately following the loss, Covington was respectful towards Usman in the cage, shaking his hand and, it appeared, squashing the beef between the two. However, the geniality was short-lived and by the time Covington made it to the post-fight press conference, he was already arguing for another shot at the champion. But given that he now has two losses to Usman, Covington is going to need to earn his way back up the ladder and the former interim welterweight champion knows just where to start: his old buddy Jorge Masvidal.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Jorge Masvidal blasts Colby Covington after UFC 268, says he will ‘burn’ MMA Masters soon

Jorge Masvidal isn’t too happy with Colby Covington calling him out, as he took to social media to blast the former interim welterweight champion. After Covington lost a very close decision to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 on Saturday in Madison Square Garden, he said he wanted to fight Masvidal next. He believes the fight makes sense as the two are rivals and former roommates who now do not get a long.
UFC
mmanews.com

Colby Covington “Predicted” Jorge Masvidal Would Pull Out Of UFC 269

Colby Covington believes he predicted that Jorge Masvidal would pull out of his upcoming fight. Hours after news broke that Masvidal would be forced from UFC 269, Covington took to social media. “Chaos” sarcastically asked “who could’ve predicted that” and trolled Masvidal with a clip from his post-fight press conference last week.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Grudge Match#Combat#Brit
411mania.com

411 Welterweight MMA Rankings: Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, More

– vs. Colby Covington – Win via decision (unanimous) – UFC 268 – November 6, 2021. – vs. Jorge Masvidal – Win via KO (punch) – UFC 261 – April 24, 2021. – vs. Gilbert Burns – Win via TKO (strikes) – UFC 258 – February 13, 2021. – vs....
UFC
Bleacher Report

Conor McGregor Slams Jorge Masvidal for Withdrawing from UFC 269: 'F--k Your Injury'

Conor McGregor criticized Jorge Masvidal on Twitter for dropping out of his welterweight fight with Leon Edwards due to an injury. "It’s also Jorge masvadal (sic) birthday but he a b---h for bottling the fight against Leon. F--k your 'injury' You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. H-e in a housecoat. The f--k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!"
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal questions Nick Diaz’s ability to hang in UFC: ‘I don’t want to see him get hurt’

Add Jorge Masvidal to the list of people unsure if they still want to see Nick Diaz competing in mixed martial arts (MMA). Diaz, 38, returned to action for the first time in more than six years at UFC 266 back in September, losing a tough fight against Robbie Lawler when he refused the referee’s command to stand back up one minute into the third round (watch the highlights here).
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal breaks down retirement plan

Jorge Masvidal has reached a point in his career where retirement is starting to become a concern. The UFC welterweight was on The MMA Hour where the subject naturally came up. Jorge Masvidal was talking about Nick Diaz went the subject came up. Many had offered their takes on the...
UFC
BevNET.com

Recuerdo Mezcal Unveils 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado Alongside UFC “BMF” Titleholder And Partner Jorge Masvidal

Miami, Fla. – Recuerdo Mezcal is thrilled to introduce 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado, an homage to one of the most memorable nights in UFC history when on July 6th, 2019 MMA superstar and Recuerdo Mezcal partner Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal clocked the fastest knockout in UFC history just five seconds into the fight. In honor of that fight Recuerdo Mezcal 5″KO Limited Edition Reposado is aged 5 months in new American Oak barrels and is finished in the bottle with five gusanos (Spanish for Agave worm), with only 5,000 total bottles being produced. Each bottle will be numbered and will have a suggested retail price of $60. 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is the only Mezcal with five gusanos (Spanish for Agave worm) – as most Mezcal connoisseurs know, their presence adds a silky smoothness to the liquid’s texture. Recuerdo Mezcal 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is meant to be savored neat, unhurriedly, sip by sip in a Veladora glass rimmed with a pinch of Agave worm salt and an orange wedge – the traditional Mezcal ritual.
UFC
mmanews.com

Masvidal To Edwards: ‘Shut Your Mouth, Wait For Me, And Fight In March’

Jorge Masvidal has not given up on the idea of fighting Leon Edwards. Masvidal and Edwards were booked to fight at UFC 269, in a grudge match that blossomed after Masvidal served Edwards a three-piece and soda. Unfortunately, an injury on the side of the American forced the bout to be canceled.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy