UFC

Jose Aldo claims Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down fight in 2016

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhabib Nurmagomedov, José Aldo, Pedro Munhoz, Marlon Vera, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Rob Font, Las Vegas Valley. Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Jose Aldo is dreaming if he...

www.chatsports.com

MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman impressed by Khamzat Chimaev but teases retirement, wants to leave MMA like Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kamaru Usman has already accomplished a lot during his fighting career, and he knows a day will likely come sooner rather than later when he hangs up his gloves for good. Just days away from his rematch with Colby Covington at UFC 268, the reigning welterweight champion is already being asked to address future fights, including a potential showdown with highly-touted prospect Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC
USA Today

Khabib Nurmagomedov tops list of prime icons added to UFC 4; Islam Makhachev also debuts

Can’t get enough Khabib Nurmagomedov in your UFC 4 playing experience? EA Sports has you covered. Today, the video game developer revealed that a new Prime Icon edition of Nurmagomedov has been added to the playable roster along with five other MMA legends captured at the peak of their careers: Michael Bisping, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Alistair Overeem, Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 268 Embedded, Episode 3: Khabib Nurmagomedov throws his support to Kamaru Usman

Justin Gaethje trains for a fan-pleaser. Champ Rose Namajunas makes it to NYC. Michael Chandler readies for zombies. Champ Kamaru Usman gets laser-focused, as does opponent Colby Covington. Khabib Nurmagomedov calls to show his support. UFC 268 features two world title rematches. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo criticizes Paulo Costa over recent weight miss: “It’s a lack of respect”

Former UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight contender Jose Aldo criticized Paulo Costa over his recent weight miss. Costa was supposed to fight Marvin Vettori last month in a middleweight bout that headlined UFC Vegas 41, but Costa showed up to fight week heavy. The fight was later turned into a light heavyweight contest, while Vettori won by decision. Although it was an awesome fight, the fact that Costa missed weight put a bit of a damper on his performance. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz in a recent interview, Aldo panned his fellow Brazilian for showing up to fight Vettori heavy and off weight.
UFC
USA Today

Khabib Nurmagomedov rips Tony Ferguson for claiming he ducked him: You haven't won a round in three years

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson may never fight, but that won’t stop them from chirping at each other. Former UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov has not been mincing his words lately, going to bat for his protege Islam Makhachev. After Nurmagomedov suggested Justin Gaethje take a back seat and accept that Makhachev is the No. 1 contender, Ferguson jumped at the occasion to take aim at “The Eagle” for talking when he’s not currently an active fighter.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor claims Khamzat Chimaev previously offered to help him “beat up the little scared pigeon” Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has claimed that Khamzat Chimaev offered to help him prepare for Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. In the last few days we’ve seen some interesting developments regarding the future of Khamzat Chimaev. Between being offered top contenders and calling out the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, it’s safe to say “Borz” is one of the most talked-about fighters on the roster.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov rips Justin Gaethje over title shot demands: ‘You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep’

Retirement isn’t stopping Khabib Nurmagomedov from wading back into the lightweight fray. The former UFC lightweight champion took aim at Justin Gaethje on Thursday over Gaethje’s calls for a title shot in the aftermath of UFC 268. Jumping into the comments section of an ESPN Instagram post, Nurmagomedov criticized Gaethje for his recent résumé and scoffed at the idea of Gaethje being most deserving challenger for the winner of UFC 269’s upcoming lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov destroys Tony Ferguson following latest diss on social media

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov has had enough of Tony Ferguson and his accusations. Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) and Ferguson (25-6 MMA) of course have a long a storied rivalry. The lightweight standouts were slated to meet on multiple occasions inside of the Octagon, however none of those contests ever came to fruition due to a variety of reasons.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is not running his Twitter account

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje believes that former divisional champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not running his Twitter account. On Friday, Nurmagomedov’s Twitter account posted something that criticized Ferguson for his recent stretch. For Nurmagomedov, Ferguson hasn’t accomplished much over the past six years, and he made sure to let his former rival know that on social media. The thing is, Nurmagomedov is currently a retired fighter, so it came out of nowhere to see him criticizing Ferguson, particularly since both men are at completely different points in their careers. While Nurmagomedov is happily retired at the top of his game, Ferguson has struggled badly in the last few years to even get into the win column.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have heated back and forth

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are the UFC’s biggest ‘what if?’ The pair have been booked to fight many times but it always seemed to be cursed. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been very vocal recently about who deserves the next UFC lightweight title shot. His protege Islam Makhachev has been getting a lot of love from his training partner.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Never won a round; for last 3 years” Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sheds a harsh light on former rival’s MMA record and career

Retired undefeated mixed martial artist and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will not only do anything as a coach to make his trainee and former teammate Islam Makhachev a better fighter, but will also exceed his responsibilities as a promoter for Russian MMA. In this case, making sure Makhachev gets the title shot he deserves after his first-round win over lightweight Dan Hooker last month at UFC 267.
UFC

