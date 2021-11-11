Jose Aldo claims Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down fight in 2016

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje believes that former divisional champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not running his Twitter account. On Friday, Nurmagomedov’s Twitter account posted something that criticized Ferguson for his recent stretch. For Nurmagomedov, Ferguson hasn’t accomplished much over the past six years, and he made sure to let his former rival know that on social media. The thing is, Nurmagomedov is currently a retired fighter, so it came out of nowhere to see him criticizing Ferguson, particularly since both men are at completely different points in their careers. While Nurmagomedov is happily retired at the top of his game, Ferguson has struggled badly in the last few years to even get into the win column.

