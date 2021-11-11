Rozeman: Preparing for normal life in our schools again

Monday, November 15th is shaping up to be a critically important day in the Southern Boone County School District’s fight to keep students and faculty safe during the Coronavirus pandemic. District officials have set next Monday as the deadline for parents to submit consent forms for a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination event to be held on Thursday the 18th for any students over 5 years of age. On Monday evening, the Southern Boone Board of Education is expected to revisit the district’s policy that currently prevents parents and other visitors from attending indoor activities such as holiday parties and concerts in order to prevent guests from exposing students and staff to the virus. Last Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced, “CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., formally endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.” (The CDC had previously approved of vaccinating children 12 years and up.) On Friday, SoBoCo Superintendent of Schools Chris Felmlee sent an email notifying district parents about an upcoming vaccination event:

