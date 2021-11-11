ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Rozeman: Preparing for normal life in our schools again

By BIZ Magazine
bizmagsb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns were raised in state government circles when state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley provided an added local option to choices on managing COVID quarantines in our schools. This opinion piece is not written to advocate for or against this option but to have us think about the major question generated...

bizmagsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue for younger children in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Children ages 5 to 11 in the Nacogdoches ISD are receiving additional opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval last Wednesday for use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. The response in Nacogdoches...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Times-Herald

Wellsville's school activities closer to normal

WELLSVILLE — The school district’s COVID-19 response is still one of the main subjects at the Wellsville Board of Education meetings. While Tuesday night’s meeting had much of the same in the areas of expenditures, transfers and staff approvals, Superintendent David Foster had some COVID-19 business to relate to the board members.
WELLSVILLE, NY
bocojo.com

Next Week Pivotal to SoBoCo Schools’ Return to Normal

Monday, November 15th is shaping up to be a critically important day in the Southern Boone County School District’s fight to keep students and faculty safe during the Coronavirus pandemic. District officials have set next Monday as the deadline for parents to submit consent forms for a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination event to be held on Thursday the 18th for any students over 5 years of age. On Monday evening, the Southern Boone Board of Education is expected to revisit the district’s policy that currently prevents parents and other visitors from attending indoor activities such as holiday parties and concerts in order to prevent guests from exposing students and staff to the virus. Last Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced, “CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., formally endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.” (The CDC had previously approved of vaccinating children 12 years and up.) On Friday, SoBoCo Superintendent of Schools Chris Felmlee sent an email notifying district parents about an upcoming vaccination event:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Normal Life#Covid
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Healthline

People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy