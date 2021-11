Brooks has appeared in a total of 22 NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. He has posted nine points (4 G, 5 A) and also appeared in two playoff games for Toronto during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This season, he has appeared in four games for the Canadiens and has posted one assist. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native, was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round (92nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft after spending five seasons with the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO