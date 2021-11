Miller Report for the Week of November 1st, 2021; by William Miller, MD; Chief of Staff at Adventist Health – Mendocino Coast Hospital. Sherwood Oaks is the local, privately owned nursing home in Ft. Bragg with 79 licensed beds and currently 39 residents. Like so many nursing homes throughout the US, it is facing significant challenges. It has been serving this community since the late 1970s. The owner, Joe Reding, bought it about 35 years ago and has been managing it ever since. Even though Reding, a local of Ft. Bragg, owns the business and the nursing home license, he does not own the building or land upon which the facility sits. That is owned by Richard Acevedo of Auburn, California.

