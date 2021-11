Lakers center Dwight Howard spoke with Taylor Rooks about being snubbed on the NBA 75 list, re-joining the Lakers, his time with Ben Simmons in Philly and more. Watch the full interview now. 0:00 - 5:15 Dwight talks his favorite foods 5:20 - 8:00 Dwight has about 20 pet snakes 8:25 - 14:40 Playing with Melo and the politics in the NBA 14:41 - 16:10 Being misunderstood 16:11 - 18:43 Settling his beef with Kevin Garnett 18:45 - 23:00 Dwight’s Shaq impressions 23:01 - 28:38 Dwight’s beef with CP3 28:39 - 32:00 His scuffle with AD on the bench 32:01 - 37:18 Spreading love and positivity 37:20 - 43:35 Dwight on the NBA75 snub 43:36 - 48:00 Some of the best young NBA players 48:01 - 55:00 Talking Ben Simmons 55:01 - 57:59 Being back with the Lakers for the third time 58:00 - end First time with the Lakers and Kobe.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO