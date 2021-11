Most recently, he suffered an abdominal injury that has already knocked him out of multiple games, and it is unclear when he will return to the floor. No one should question James' effectiveness when he is fully healthy, as he is still posting terrific numbers (24.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds per game). However, with James in the midst of his 19th NBA season and quickly approaching his 37th birthday, it is fair to ask one big question: Should the Lakers be worried about James moving forward?

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO