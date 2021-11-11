CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea rations urea amid shortage, drivers panic buy

By Heekyong Yang
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7j2r_0ct9ESl400

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The South Korean government started rationing urea solution, used to cut diesel car and industrial emissions, and banned its resale as panic buying by drivers exacerbated an acute shortagethat could bring transport and industry to a grinding halt.

Passenger vehicle drivers will be given a purchase limit of 10 litres and commercial vehicle drivers 30 litres, with all resale banned under a set of measures that will be implemented through to the end of the year, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

Producers and sellers of the solution are required to report all import, production, sale and inventory data to the government on a daily basis, the ministry said in a statement.

Approximately two million diesel vehicles, mostly cargo trucks but also passenger vehicles, are required by government to use the additive, according to industry experts. All exports are banned effective immediately.

Sales of urea solution are only allowed at gas stations with an exception that urea solution suppliers obtain prior permissions from authorities for "unavoidable reasons."

Diesel car drivers are required to provide their identification and car registration number when purchasing urea solution at gas stations, according to trade ministry.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyun apologised for failing to anticipate the shortage during a special cabinet meeting, and said it would be some time before supply can be normalised.

Diesel vehicle drivers started panic buying urea after China's custom's last month introduced a new export requirement, effectively halting exports in order to boost supplies to the domestic market. Nearly 97% of South Korea's urea imports came from China between January and September, trade ministry said.

South Korea sent a military tanker plane to Australia this week to bring back urgent supplies, and has scrambled to find alternative suppliers, while also using diplomatic channels to ask China for help easing the shortage.

#Rationing#S Korea#Urea#South Korean#The Trade Ministry
mining.com

Copper logjam in Chinese ports shows lingering pandemic snarls

A copper logjam in Chinese ports is showing signs of easing but remains at more than triple pre-pandemic levels. Ships able to carry about 370,000 tons of semi-processed concentrates from Chile and Peru are waiting to be unloaded, IHS Markit data show. While that’s down 13% from October, it’s still way above year-ago levels and represents 30-40% of all monthly deliveries to China from the top two mining nations.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Column: All eyes on China as LME copper spreads collapse

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Calm has returned to the London Metal Exchange (LME) copper market after last month's storm, which forced the exchange to step in to protect those caught with a short position. The LME cash premium , which rocketed to an unprecedented $1,103.50 per tonne prior to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia supports idea to increase coal supplies to China - Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia supports the idea of increasing coal supplies to China, Interfax quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday. China has ordered its miners to ramp up coal production as a record surge in the cost of natural gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

EU plans to ban food imports from deforested areas

The EU plans to bar food and wood imports from deforested areas, according to a proposal unveiled Wednesday aimed at using its trade power to drive sustainability. The draft law, which Brussels wants to turn into binding rules for all 27 European Union nations, would require companies show their soy, beef, palm oil, cocoa, coffee and wood products are certified "deforestation-free".
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The embarrassingly easy, tax-free way for Australia to cut the cost of electric cars

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants to keep prices down. Without his party in power, “you’re going to see petrol prices go up, you’re going to see electricity prices go up”. There’s something practical he can do straight away to stop prices from rising. Apart from a home, a car is the most important purchase most Australians make. We typically hold on to our cars for six years, and most last many years longer. This means that when we buy a car we have to have an eye on the future, on what it will make sense to drive half a decade...
CARS
CNBC

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall 5% on rising output, lower demand forecast

(Adds latest prices) Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 5% on Wednesday as output continues to rise and on forecasts for lower heating demand this week than previously expected. The decline came despite record gas futures in Asia and a 32% jump in European prices over the past three days on worries Russian gas giant Gazprom PAO will not deliver enough fuel to Europe for this winter after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany. Global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading over six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. Front-month gas futures fell 26.1 cents, or 5.0%, to $4.916 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:57 a.m. EST (1657 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 8. In spot news, next-day gas prices at the Northwest Sumas hub NG-PX-HUN-SNL at the Washington-British Columbia border jumped about 38% to their highest since late October after Enbridge Inc reduced flows on its Westcoast pipe in British Columbia due to flooding. That was the biggest daily percentage gain at Sumas since the February freeze left millions without power in Texas. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.2 bcfd this week to 112.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday. U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. With gas prices near $32 per mmBtu in Europe and $38 in Asia, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 12 Nov 5 Nov 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,642 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.07 5.18 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 32.36 31.18 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 37.85 33.02 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 331 331 260 305 314 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 6 12 9 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 336 337 272 314 322 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.5 96.0 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.0 8.4 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.5 104.4 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.4 3.4 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.7 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.1 11.4 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.6 13.9 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.2 22.4 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.1 24.2 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.3 24.0 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 84.3 91.7 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 104.2 112.2 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 19 Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Wind 12 14 9 14 11 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 35 40 38 38 Coal 20 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.11 4.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.65 4.54 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.19 6.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.49 4.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.94 4.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.85 5.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.30 6.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.68 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.26 3.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 55.75 51.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.50 33.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.75 36.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.81 46.71 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.75 27.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.75 59.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan)
TRAFFIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

