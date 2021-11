The D.C. government announced it has signed an MOU, or Memorandum of Understanding, with the U.S. Marshal Service about making improvements at the D.C. Jail. This comes after the Marshal Service said it was pulling its 400 inmates out of the jail’s Central Detention Facility and moving them to the federal prison in Lewisburg, Pa., because of a list of poor conditions at the jail. These conditions included staff shutting off water to cells so prisoners could not have drinking water or flush toilets, serving cold food that was supposed to be served hot, and telling prisoners to “stop snitching,” when responding to questions as by marshals.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO