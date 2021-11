The podcasting trio of Shotgun Spratling, Keely Eure and Chris Treviño are back for another episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's episode, the podcasting trio share their reactions to true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart being named the starter for the team's rivalry matchup against UCLA. They also discuss how adjustments in scheme, not quarterback, could potentially improve USC's anemic offense. The Feuders also preview the keys to the game for the Trojans' defense and how one returning defender could be the difference maker.

