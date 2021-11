Just like that, Antonio Conte is back in the Premier League but this time at Tottenham, following the sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo. After a rough start to the season, the Tottenham brass has decided to go with Conte to try to fix the current state of the club. It will be a tough task for Conte, as he will have to meld this broken squad into a team that can compete.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO