In the air and on the roads more than 53 million travelers expected this Thanksgiving

By Thomas Forester
mycbs4.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, you better be ready to pack plenty of patience as airlines and AAA are expecting to reach near pre-pandemic levels of holiday travel this year. AAA predicts more than...

Related
KX News

Air travel expected to increase as more people choose to fly for the holidays

Air travel is expected to increase by 80 percent this Thanksgiving compared to last year, according to AAA. “We are expecting quite a few more passengers to be traveling during this holiday season than in the past couple years,” said Jennifer Eckman, Minot International Airport director. With COVID-19 restrictions loosening up in many places, travelers […]
MINOT, ND
CBS Pittsburgh

TSA Ready For Pre-Pandemic Travel Levels, Stressing Patience And Preparedness For Travelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Air travel is expected to ascend to near pre-pandemic levels this holiday season with a nearly 80- percent increase over last year. The TSA promises agents will be more than prepared to handle the increase in passengers. But agents also want travelers themselves to be ready. To keep things moving at security checkpoints, travelers heading to their Thanksgiving potlucks are being served a reminder from the agency. This year the TSA is stressing that people should not bring items like gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves onto the plane. People who keep doing this are adding up to three minutes in the checkpoint line while security agents conduct a bag search. Those items should be packed in the checked luggage, not the carry-on. But foods like pies, cakes, and other baked goods are okay to bring on board because they’re solids. If you can spill, spray, spread, pump or pour it, don’t pack it, the TSA stressed. And if you have any questions about what you can and can not bring onboard, just check the MyTSA App before you head to the airport.
TRAVEL
Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Could Hit The United States Next Week

Forecasters are concerned about a major storm that could strike New York and several cities along the east coast next week, potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel plans for millions of Americans. "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," said Jon Porter, AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist.
WLNS

More than 53.4 million people expect to travel this Thanksgiving, according to AAA

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)—Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means more people are expected to travel. The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this Thanksgiving nearly 53.4 million people are expected to travel, the highest single-year increase ever since 2005. “It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we […]
LANSING, MI
wfmd.com

AAA Says Travel Expected To ‘Rebound’ For Thanksgiving Weekend

A majority plan to travel by car despite high gasoline prices. Towson, Md (KM) Thanksgiving Day travel is expected to rebound this year. AAA projects 53.4-million Americans will be traveling by airplane or car to visit with family and friends. That’s a 13% increase over 2020. The auto club says travel volumes for 2021 will be within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
TOWSON, MD
